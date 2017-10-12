Woman Raped By Neighbor, Who Then Offered to Do Yard Work: Cops

An 18-year-old Florida man is behind bars after he broke into his neighbor’s home, tied her up and raped her at knifepoint, according to authorities.

Afterward, Timothy Walding asked if he could make amends by doing yard work or fixing something around the house, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman told him no, authorities said.

She was sleeping when Walding allegedly broke into her home, an arrest report said. He was wearing a mask and tied her hands to the bed and held a knife to her throat, authorities said.

The woman eventually realized she knew her attacker, the statement said. After assaulting her, Walding stayed in her home.

“You really should deadbolt your door because I didn’t really want to do this, but I had to do it,” he told the woman, according to authorities.

Then he asked if he could “make this up to her” by doing domestic chores, the sheriff’s statement said.

She pleaded with him to spare her life and he said he wouldn’t kill her because she had two children. He told her he had picked her door lock with a fish hook, authorities said.

The victim told deputies she engaged Walding in conversation so he wouldn’t inflict anymore hurt upon her. When he finally went home after about 90 minutes, she called for help, the report said.

Walding is being held without bail, charged with three counts of sexual assault with a weapon and one count each of burglary and false imprisonment.

