Woman punched repeatedly in line for ride at Cedar Point: Report

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – A Michigan man was arrested at Cedar Point after an investigation into an alleged assault.

It happened on Sunday, June 9, in the line to the Millenium Force ride.

According to witnesses, the assault started over an argument about jumping ahead in line.

Brandon Paige, 37, told police he confronted a woman who stopped his children from jumping in line.

He said the woman punched him, so he punched her back, according to the police report.

Police said in the report that Paige “claimed his hand hurt from hitting the female” and showed no signs of being struck.

Witnesses told a different story.

They told police they saw Paige approach the woman, grab her wrist, and begin hitting her.

The victim told police she was hit several times by Paige.

Police said the victim was bleeding from the lip and nose.

Paige was arrested on a charge of assault.

Police records show he was visiting Cedar Point from Detroit.

