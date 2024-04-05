Woman punched in face blocks from similar NYC incident as attacks continue to go viral on TikTok

A man randomly punched a woman in the face in Manhattan hours after a separate attack just blocks away as women continue to take to TikTok to describe assaults at the hand of strangers on city streets, police said Thursday.

Police released a photo of the man who crept up behind a 33-year-old woman as she walked on Union Square East near E. 16th St. around 4:30 p.m. March 20, cops said.

The creep slugged the woman in the face before he took off northbound on nearby Park Ave., they added.

The woman suffered minor injuries and did not require medical attention.

Earlier that morning, a 23-year-old woman was attacked blocks away, on Sixth Ave. near W. 14th St., the Daily News previously reported.

The stranger was walking out of a McDonald’s location, spotted the woman and punched her in the face without warning around 10 a.m., police said.

This time, the victim suffered a broken nose in the attack.

Two different men are responsible for the March 20 attacks, images released by police indicated.

Cops have investigated 12 similar incidents in total over the past two weeks and have made six arrests, NYPD Chief of Detectives said Wednesday.

Two suspects who are still being sought have been identified, but cops are working to build a strong enough case to track them down and arrest them.

The NYPD is aware women detailing their experiences are circulating on TikTok, but does not believe the attacks stem from a social media trend, Kenny said.

Last week, cops arrested Skiboky Stora, who they say assaulted TikTok influencer Halley Kate Mcgookin in Chelsea at 10:20 a.m. on March 25.

The next day, cops arrested Mallik Miah, charging him with assaulting TikToker Mikayla Toninato in Greenwich Village that same day.

Anyone with information on any of the attacks is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.