Woman punched at Brooklyn Pride parade files police report against attacker

After saying she would not file a police report, the victim of an investment banker’s attack after Brooklyn’s Pride celebration June 8 has come forward to lodge a complaint with the NYPD over the vicious punch.

The woman, who identified herself as Micah P. when she spoke to NBC 4 New York on Tuesday told the TV station she would not make an official report to cops because she doesn’t have faith in the NYPD. Instead, she said she would be consulting with her lawyer on other approaches.

“I want this man to be held accountable for the harm he’s done on his community and the members of my friend group. So I want him to be a better person after this,” she told the station.

“I want him to take anger management. I want him to get therapy. I want him to not be in a position of power until he is able to be a better member of community.”

In the viral video of the attack, a man later identified as Jonathan Kaye strikes Micah in the face so hard she reels backward and falls down on the street.

Another person can be seen in the background of the video lying on the ground as two people offer assistance.

“She f—ing threw s–t all over me,” Kaye, who appeared to have liquid on his jacket, said to bystanders who admonished him.

Police say the complaint for assault was made on Wednesday by a 38-year-old woman who told police Kaye approached her and yelled at her, and she spilled water on him from a bottle she was holding.

“The individual then punched the victim in the face causing a broken nose, lacerations, and a black eye. The victim states that she lost consciousness after being punched and falling to the ground,” said a DCPI spokesperson.

Kaye is listed on the website of Moelis & Co., a Manhattan investment bank, as a managing director who leads the global business services franchise. The bio says Kaye graduated from Duke University School of Law.

“We have become aware that one of our employees was involved in a serious incident in Brooklyn on June 8,” a Moelis spokesman told the Daily News Tuesday. “We take this matter very seriously and are conducting an investigation.”

When a reporter from The News attempted to reach Kaye by phone Monday, a woman said he wasn’t there and hung up.

There have been no arrests.