Woman pulled by cop in traffic stop video arrested for fake diplomatic tag, police say

A woman pulled by a Sunny Isles Beach officer in a viral traffic-stop video has been arrested for driving a car with a fake diplomatic tag, police said.

Cecilia Selina Mercado, 32, was behind the wheel of a 2014 white Audi Q5 around 3 p.m. Tuesday when she disregarded a “right turn only” lane on Sunny Isles Boulevard, Sunny Isles Beach police said. After the North Miami Beach woman was told to pull over, she parked at Public Storage’s parking lot, 301 Sunny Isles Blvd.

“Officers were enforcing the right turn only sign on the other side of the street when the female driver cut across Sunny Isles Boulevard from the buildings on the south side rather than make the right turn as the sign stated,” police spokeswoman Sgt. Melissa M. Porro told the Miami Herald in an email Wednesday.

Police officers then asked Mercado, who was born in New York, for her driver’s license but she did not provide one and claimed to have “immunity rights,” police said. According to her arrest report, the Audi’s tag stated she was a “diplomat” and an “ambassador at large.”

What happened next was recorded by her passenger in a video first published by Only in Dade on Instagram.

A Sunny Isles Beach officer is seen reaching into the car’s closed front driver-side door, opening it and ordering Mercado to step out while her passenger asks him to bring his supervisor and yells, “I feel threatened!” several times.

The officer grabs Mercado’s left hand and continues to tell her to step out but her passenger yells, “Let her go!” telling her to “follow what I’m saying.”

“She is not a United States citizen,” the passenger tells the officer. “They have no jurisdiction.”

The passenger then warns the officers they will be fired and that he will file a lawsuit.

Moments later, the officer pulls Mercado out of the car, she falls on the pavement, is put against the car and in handcuffs. While a second officer assists in detaining her, a third is outside the open front passenger door of the car with one hand on his holstered gun and the other gesturing the passenger to stay seated.

“A swear to God...,” the passenger says.

The video skips to the moment the passenger tells Mercado: “Sessi, I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry you had to go through this.” The video then skips when Mercado tells officers she has given them her passport.

Police said Mercado was cited for four traffic violations and then released because it was taking too long to verify whether she had diplomatic immunity. But when the U.S. State Department told police the Audi had a counterfeit diplomatic license plate, police arrested her.

In an incident report, the officer who pulled Mercado out of the Audi stated a colleague found a small-caliber gun “in plain view” in the passenger door pocket.

Mercado did not immediately respond to the Miami Herald’s request for comment via Instagram. She was taken to Miami-Dade County’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and charged with driving a car with a counterfeit license plate, jail records show. She made bail Wednesday morning after paying a $2,500 bond.