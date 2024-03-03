Woman pulled from car after driving into swimming pool

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was pulled from a slowly sinking car after driving into a covered swimming pool, according to police.

The Cobb County Police Department in Kennesaw Georgia, just northwest of Atlanta, responded to the 911 call on Feb. 21, when the caller said a driver plowed through a fence and went into the pool.

“I don’t know how long the covering is going to hold,” the caller is heard telling officials.

The video shows an officer arriving at the condo complex and approaching the car on top of the covering. He smashes the car window and works to get the driver out of the vehicle.







Police were able to get the driver out of the vehicle and onto the ground. They gave her a blanket and she was treated on the scene.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be OK, officials said.

