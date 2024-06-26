Woman pronounced dead after being found unresponsive outside on South Side

An unidentified woman was pronounced dead Wednesday morning after she was found unresponsive outside on the South Side in the West Woodlawn neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly after 8 a.m., the woman was found unresponsive outside in the 6900 block of South Wabash Avenue, and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating the circumstance leading up to the woman being found deceased.

No additional information was provided by Chicago Police Department.