Woman Previously Named 'Heaviest in the World' Dead at 37

An Egyptian woman once believed to be the “heaviest in the world” has died at the age of 37.

Eman Ahmed Abd El Aty, who at one point reportedly weighed more than 1,100 pounds, died early Monday at a United Arab Emirates hospital, where she was being treated by a team of 20 doctors.

El Aty reportedly had heart disease and kidney dysfunction. Doctors said El Aty’s weight issues were caused by a thyroid condition.

"Our prayers and heartfelt condolences go out to her family," a spokesperson at Burjeel Hospital said.

After an online campaign by her sister, El Aty travelled to Mumbai in March on a chartered plane for help from an Indian surgeon who performed her bariatric weight loss surgery at Saifee Hospital.

As a result, doctors said she lost 660 pounds.

However, she was transferred out of that hospital after her family fell out publicly with the Mumbai medical team, the BBC reported. The family had cast doubt on the hospital’s claims about El Aty’s weight loss.

The 37-year-old had not reportedly walked in 25 years and hadn’t left the home in two decades before the surgery, reports said. At Burjeel Hospital, doctors were hoping she would walk again.

She celebrated her birthday last month surrounded by family and doctors, reports said.

