Woman pleads not guilty in double stabbing

EAU CLAIRE — One of three people facing charges in an April stabbing pleaded not guilty on Monday, setting the stage for a bail/bond hearing next week.

Ivy Leonard, 24, Elk Mound, is charged with armed robbery as a party to a crime, two counts of aggravated battery using a dangerous weapon, and bail jumping. She, Caleb Bertrang and Brandon Pember were all charged after two people were stabbed on April 18.

Bertrang does not appear to have entered a plea amid difficulties finding an attorney. Pember’s arraignment is scheduled for July 9.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to an Eau Claire fire station for a report of a man with a stab wound. The man’s girlfriend said he had taken her to a house to retrieve her makeup. While there, he said there were four men with bandanas tied over their faces; one had a baseball bat, while another had a realistic-appearing BB gun.

The woman screamed, drawing the man inside. He managed to pull her out, and they noticed a wound in his lower back after getting outside.

While police were investigating, they received word of a second stabbing in which the victim was being treated at a local hospital. Evidence eventually linked the incidents.

The confrontation appears to have begun with an attempt to recover a $100 loan from a woman who lived at the house, but accounts of what happened inside vary. The initial stabbing victim said he wasn’t in a fight and was stabbed “as soon as he entered the residence.” Others, including Leonard, say he was carrying a hammer and a brawl broke out after he entered.

Leonard told investigators she entered the residence after the fight began, armed with a fixed-blade knife. She admitted to stabbing both victims when she saw Bertrang being beaten. The knife was later discarded in a storm drain.

The armed robbery charge is a Class C felony, considerably more serious than the Class H aggravated battery charges. Under Wisconsin law, Class C felonies carry the potential for as much as 40 years in prison and fines of up to $100,000.

While also felonies, the aggravated battery charges carry potential six-year sentences and fines of up to $10,000.