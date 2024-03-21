Woman pleads guilty to theft of $180k from Limestone Volunteer Fire Association

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — A woman charged with the theft of over $180 thousand from Limestone County volunteer fire departments pleaded guilty last month, court documents say.

According to court records, Paige Bates Crouch pleaded guilty on information to first-degree theft in February for stealing $180,634.63 from the Limestone County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments (LCAVFD) from December 2016 to January 2023.

Limestone County Jail records show that Crouch was booked into the jail Wednesday.

Crouch’s plea agreement says she served as secretary and treasurer for LCAVFD from 2000 until January 2023. According to records, between December 1, 2016, and January 11, 2023, Crouch took the money in checks and cash from the association that was meant to be distributed to volunteer fire departments throughout the county.

Records show she also used the money for personal charges to DoorDash, Limestone County Water and Sewer Associated, City of Athens Utilities, AT&T, and Spectrum.

The agreement says she is sentenced to serve one year in the Limest County jail and be under supervised probation for three years after release. Crouch must also pay the entire $180,634.63 in restitution to the association.

