Woman pleads guilty to framing hairdresser for stalking and harassment

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Wednesday, May 15, Kristin Eaton pled guilty to Criminal Impersonation for sending aggressive texts impersonating her boyfriend’s ex, Lisa Chase.

The texts made it appear as though Chase was stalking Eaton and her boyfriend, leading to Chase’s arrest multiple times.

By pleading guilty to Criminal Impersonation, Eaton has confirmed that she knowingly assumed a false identity to perform an act that subjected another person to criminal penalties between Jan. 6 and Jan. 25, 2023.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Colorado Springs hairdresser exonerated after false arrests, accuser arrested for allegedly framing her

The incidents started in November 2022, when Chase’s ex-boyfriend, Landon Ross, and his new girlfriend, Eaton, accused Chase of sending them hundreds of threatening and offensive messages. Ross and Eaton filed a restraining order against Chase, and when Eaton continued to impersonate Chase and frame her for sending threatening messages, Chase was arrested four times in the span of 90 days.

Chase, a local hairdresser, was eventually able to prove her innocence with the help of a private investigator. Eaton was arrested and charged with several felony and misdemeanor charges, including the Criminal Impersonation that she pled guilty to on Wednesday.

During the hearing, Chase was given the chance to speak and expressed her frustration that Eaton was allowed to attend the hearing virtually while out of state, while Chase was never given that option. She felt that Eaton was being treated much less harshly than Chase had been when falsely accused.

Chase said she wanted to make sure that the case was prosecuted properly and that she was not impressed with the District Attorney’s Office or the Colorado Springs Police Department for the way they had mishandled the case. She expressed that she believed there was a lack of investigation into the circumstances.

Sentencing is set for Wednesday, July 17 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.