Woman pleads guilty in deadly Butler Twp. crash

A woman has entered her plea after being charged in connection to a deadly crash.

Amanda King pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide Tuesday.

The charges stem from a crash in October 2022 at Little York Road and Peters Pike in Butler Township.

When police arrived they found King’s car and another car, that had rolled over, involved in a crash.

Hattie White, 73, was trapped inside the vehicle and was later pronounced dead.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman accused of causing deadly Butler Twp. crash facing charges

King was taken to the hospital.

An investigation and witness statements showed that White was traveling north on Peters Pike at approximately 90 mph. The speed limit in the area is 35 mph.

She’s also been accused of running the red light at the intersection, hitting White’s car.

King was indicted last April.

She faces up to 5 years in prison and will be sentenced on April 11.















