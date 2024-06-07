Woman pleads guilty in connection to multi-county high-speed chase

A woman has pleaded guilty in connection to a multi-county high-speed chase in February.

Sharon Rieder, 30, is facing up to three years in prison after pleading guilty Monday in Montgomery County Pleas Court to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, according to court documents.

As News Center 7 previously reported, officers arrested Richard Joy, 52, and Rieder on Feb. 6 after they led officers on a chase that started in Dayton and ended in Beavercreek.

It started at Pershing Boulevard and Watervliet Ave after a Dayton officer attempted to stop their car.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter was in the area on an unrelated incident and took over the chase. The car reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

Joy and Rieder ditched the car in the 400 block of Merrick Drive in Beavercreek. Officers found and arrested them.

Rieder was also charged with aggravated burglary and kidnapping, but both were dismissed because of the guilty plea, court documents stated.

She will also lose her driver’s license for at least three years and her sentence is scheduled for June 17.

Joy’s trial is scheduled to start in September.