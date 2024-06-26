Woman pleads guilty to animal abuse charge

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman charged with over 200 counts of animal abuse and neglect has pleaded guilty to just one of those counts.

Jennifer Solis, the wife of Great 8 Reptiles store owner Syelechia Solis, pled guilty on Monday to one count of animal neglect.

Heavy police presence in Wilkes-Barre

28/22 News learned on Tuesday the other 283 charges have been dropped.

Back in May of last year, SPCA officials were called to Great 8 Reptiles on Main Street in Plymouth where they found more than 100 reptiles living in unsafe conditions.

Cats and pet rats were also removed from the store.

Syelechia Solis still faces all of his 284 charges.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.