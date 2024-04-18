Woman plays Powerball for first time — then falls out of her chair when she sees win

A woman fell out of her chair when she checked her Powerball ticket and saw a big prize.

She had won $50,000.

The woman decided to play Powerball and Mega Millions for the first time, the Maryland Lottery said in an April 18 news release.

“To be honest, I was unsure how to play,” she told lottery officials. “I walked up to the vending machine and was confused a little.”

She bought two Mega Million tickets and a $4 Powerball ticket at a store in Baltimore, lottery officials said.

About a week later, she found the tickets in her bag after spilling water.

She downloaded the lottery app and checked the Powerball ticket and “See Retailer” flashed on her phone’s screen.

Not knowing what that meant, she called her sister for help, officials said.

Her sister looked up the numbers online.

“She told me I only missed the jackpot by one number and that I won $50,000,” the lucky player said. “I fell out my chair at work.”

Now the woman has plans to use some of the money to put her children in a “better daycare,” lottery officials said.

She also said she’d like to go on a vacation, make home repairs and put some of it into savings.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times and price vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Powerball player wins big in SC. What she did next left her family ‘stunned’

Powerball player just misses $81 million jackpot — but still wins big in Arizona

Man buys $3 lottery ticket and nearly throws it away — then discovers he won big