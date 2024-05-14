Woman plays online lottery game by accident, wins $736,874
May 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman won a $736,874 lottery jackpot when she played an online game by accident.
Cynthia Harris, of Cary, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she didn't realize she had placed a $2 bet when she tried out Bison Bonanza, a digital instant game available on the lottery's website and mobile app.
"I thought I was playing on Demo mode," Harris recalled.
The accidental play earned her the game's progressive "Epic Jackpot," which amounted to $736,874.
Lottery officials said Harris' prize was the largest won in any digital game since they were launched in November of last year.
"I am a blessed person," Harris said.
Harris said she plans to use her winnings to take care of her mother.