Woman plays online lottery game by accident, wins $736,874

May 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman won a $736,874 lottery jackpot when she played an online game by accident.

Cynthia Harris, of Cary, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she didn't realize she had placed a $2 bet when she tried out Bison Bonanza, a digital instant game available on the lottery's website and mobile app.

"I thought I was playing on Demo mode," Harris recalled.

The accidental play earned her the game's progressive "Epic Jackpot," which amounted to $736,874.

Lottery officials said Harris' prize was the largest won in any digital game since they were launched in November of last year.

"I am a blessed person," Harris said.

Harris said she plans to use her winnings to take care of her mother.