Woman pins mother with car, killing her; injures 2 officers

A woman is accused of killing her mother and injuring two officers in Clermont County Saturday.

Miami Township officers were called to a home on Deerhaven Court for an argument between a daughter and her mother, according to Miami Township Police Chief Mike Mills.

The daughter, Anna Millette, 23, used a car to pin her mother, Joyce Millette, 64, against the garage wall, body camera video shows.

Officers arrived on the scene and attempted to break out the car windows to free Joyce but Anna reversed, hitting the two officers.

An Officer was able to chase her, which ended when Anna crashed on I-275 near Loveland.

She is being treated for her injuries and then will be booked into the Clermont County Jail for the suspected murder of her mother and felonious assault on police officers.

Joyce died from her injuries.

The officers sustained minor injuries.

We will continue to follow this story

