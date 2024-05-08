Woman passes out during boudoir shoot, photographer accused of sex assault, TX cops say

Investigators say a Texas woman was sexually assaulted during a photo shoot she booked with a professional photographer.

The woman, who officials have not publicly identified, scheduled the recent boudoir photo shoot with 48-year-old John Steven Lill, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said in a May 7 news release.

When she arrived for her appointment at Lill’s home in northern Bexar County, he made an unusual request, the woman said after contacting the sheriff’s office on May 4. He told her that nobody was allowed to wait outside for her, which he said was only because of the “extended duration” of her appointment, according to deputies.

They proceeded with the shoot and, at one point, Lill gave the woman some wine — and she soon lost consciousness, she told deputies. When she woke up, she “believed that she had been assaulted by Lill,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies went to the home and while they were talking to the woman, Lill left in his vehicle, deputies said, though he later returned and spoke with investigators.

Lill denied sexually assaulting the woman and said the “encounter” was consensual, according to the sheriff’s office.

McClatchy News reached out to an attorney listed for Lill but did not immediately receive a response.

Deputies arrested him on a charge of sexual assault and he was booked into the Bexar County jail. His bond is set at $40,000, jail records show.

The sheriff’s office believes there may be more victims and is asking that they come forward. Investigators can be contacted at 210-335-6000, or emailed at bcsotips@bexar.org.

