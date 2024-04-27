Woman passed out in Sebastopol car ensues in police chase

(KRON) — A woman led Sebatstapool police into a car chase after police received calls of her being passed out on the wheel, the Sebastopol Police Department said.

Police initially received calls of the driver at approximately 4 p.m. on Friday.

As they were responding, officers learned that the registered owner of the car was on felony formal probation in Sonoma County, police said.

As a term of her probation, the woman was required to get her and her car searched by police.

Officers arrived and contacted the woman, who was awake and alert, police said. When officers attempted to conduct a probation search of the woman however, she refused.

Instead of getting searched, the woman fled the scene in her car, “driving recklessly southbound through the city” while officers pursued her, police said.

During the pursuit, the woman reached speeds of 80 miles per hour and made “unsuccessful evasive maneuvers,” police said.

The pursuit then ended on Corline Court, approximately two miles away from where she fled. However, instead of approaching police, she fled on foot into a large patch of blackberry bushes, police said.

The pursuit then fully ended by the blackberry bushes, where she was arrested without further incident, police said.

An eventual probation search of the woman’s car revealed she had drug paraphernalia, alcohol, and marijuana, “all of which she was prohibited from possessing,” police said.

The woman was identified as Carrie Mitchell, 53. She was arrested for violation of felony formal probation, felony reckless evading, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving.

Mitchell was provided with medical attention prior to being booked into the Sonoma COunty Jail, police said.

