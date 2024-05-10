Woman Packing Up to Leave Man Is Killed by Him in Murder-Suicide with Her Familiy Waiting Outside

Nina D. Sinclair-Green, 43, was shot dead by 45-year-old Anthony J. Williams, police say

A New Jersey man fatally shot a woman as she was packing up to leave him — and shot at her family waiting outside to help her — before turning the gun on himself, police say.

Nina D. Sinclair-Green, 43, was shot dead by 45-year-old Anthony J. Williams on Tuesday at an apartment in Clayton, N.J., according to Gloucester County authorities, The Courier-Post, 6 ABC and NJ.com report.

Clayton Police responded to a “domestic incident and a report of gun fire” on Tuesday evening when they found Sinclair-Green and Williams dead, the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

Police did not name the victims in their statement but they were identified in several news outlets.

The initial stages of the investigation suggest it was a murder-suicide, police said in their statement.

Sinclair-Green was reportedly packing up and in the process of leaving the home, where she lived with Williams, when he shot her, The Courier-Post, NBC Philadelphia, 6 ABC and NJ.com report.

Williams then shot at her relatives who were waiting outside to help her move, FOX 29, The Courier-Post, NBC Philadelphia, 6 ABC and NJ.com report, citing authorities. He shot at them through the open doorway of the residence.

The family members inside the car were not injured, officials said, according to the outlets.

Williams then shot himself inside the apartment, police say.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Edward Hyder Clayton Police Department 856-881-2301 ehyder@claytonnj.com or Detective Brandon Cohen Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office 856-384-5500

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

