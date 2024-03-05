Woman ordered to stand trial in Lansing Township fatal shooting

MASON — A woman was ordered to stand trial on murder and attempted murder charges Tuesday in connection with a double shooting in Lansing Township in December.

Lydia Renee Nance, 35, called 911 on Dec. 21 to report a problem at her home, and she was on the phone with a dispatcher when she shot a Lansing girl and a Mulliken woman, police said in an affidavit that led to charges being issued against Nance.

Brooke Lawson, 17, was killed. Autumn Hansbarger, 20, was shot in the hip.

On Tuesday, 55th District Court Judge Donald Allen Jr. found there was enough evidence following a preliminary examination for Nance to stand trial on charges of open murder, assault with intent to murder and felony firearm possession.

The shooting happened during a dispute involving Nance, Lawson, Hansbarger, and Nance's son and daughter in the 1400 block of Ravenswood Drive, police said. Lawson was the ex-girlfriend of Nance's son, the affidavit indicated.

Nance told the dispatcher she had a gun in her hand and was ready to shoot, police said. Nance fired two rounds after one of the shooting victims stepped into the house, they said.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Woman who shot teen to death ordered to stand trial during court hearing