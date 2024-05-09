Woman who opened fire in Walmart parking lot shot by police, police say

A police officer shot and injured a woman who opened fire in the Walmart parking lot, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

The woman, who police did not identify, wrecked into a tree in a parking lot median about 6:45 a.m. Thursday, said police spokesman Bill McGinty.

After she wrecked, she got out of the car and started firing a gun, McGinty said.

A police officer showed up and shot the woman, he added.

The woman does not appear to have life-threatening injuries.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

Police response

