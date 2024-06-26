Woman must raise $25K to bring home daughter, seriously injured in car crash while on vacation

A woman said she must raise $25,000 to get her daughter back from the Turks and Caicos after she was seriously injured in a deadly car crash.

Majesty Carr, 25, left Charlotte for a vacation in the islands with her friends. However, on Sunday morning, her mother received a phone call.

“It was actually from the police,” said Karen McMillan. “She was like, Your daughter has been in a bad car crash.’ And the first thing I honestly, the first thing I did was drop to my knees.”

Carr was in critical condition with a fractured jaw and arm, a dislocated hip, and a brain bleed. Her 36-year-old friend died and several others were also hurt.

The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force posted on X on June 23 that they are investigating the three-vehicle crash on one of the main highways.

Carr was still in the hospital Wednesday recovering, and McMillan is fighting to get her home. Doctors said Carr needs more care than they can provide.

“They’re just like, ‘Mom, we got to get it back to us.’ So that’s where we’re at now,” McMillan said. “We’re just trying to bring her home so she can get the treatment that she needs.”

McMillan said she must raise $25,000 to get her daughter home on a medical flight.

“At this time, I’m in desperate need for my child,” she said.

She hopes sharing her story will help bring Carr home.

McMillan told Channel 9, “She’s like, ‘Mom, you’re strong. So, that’s making me stronger.’ She’s like, ‘You’re doing everything you can. I’m OK. Just keep trying, and God is going to bring me home.’”

McMillan started a GoFundMe to help come up with the money.

