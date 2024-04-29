Woman on moped dies of injuries days after crash in Virginia Beach

A woman died in Virginia Beach last week after police say she was in a crash involving two drivers.

Police said in a release Monday that two drivers collided with 41-year-old Jennifer Albertson, who was riding on her moped at the 800 block of First Colonial Road just before 10 a.m. on April 24.

Albertson was critically injured in the crash, and she was taken to the hospital. She died of her injuries on April 26.

Police said both drivers in the crash stayed at the scene, and no charges have been filed at this time.

