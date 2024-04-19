Woman missing for weeks may be in Arizona park, family says. ‘We are devastated’

A 51-year-old woman who has been missing for weeks may be in an Arizona regional park, her family said.

Amber Bretsch has been missing since April 1, according to a missing person flyer released by the Phoenix Police Department.

She was last seen by her family in the area of North 27th Avenue and West Deer Valley Road, police said.

Her silver 2017 Kia Rio was then found April 4 at the White Tank Mountain Regional Park by a park worker, according to police and her daughter Tara Young.

Young told McClatchy News her mother’s keys, phone and debit card were still inside the unlocked car.

Rescuers scoured the park from April 3 to April 8 for Bretsch, using police dogs, ground search teams, a drone and horses but still couldn’t find her, Young said.

Police have also gathered surveillance videos from areas Bretsch was last seen in, but are still processing them, Young said in a Facebook post.

Phoenix police did not share future search plans or any other updates in the case with McClatchy News.

However, Young said police were in the area using drones to search for Bretsch on Friday, April 19.

Bretsch is familiar with the park and used to be a park host with her husband who died earlier this year, Young said. Although she stopped being a park host, she still volunteered there and knew the area well.

Young said her mom is considered vulnerable after having a stroke over 10 years ago.

Family isn’t giving up on finding Bretsch

Even though multiple searches have been conducted, police told Young that “(Bretsch) could still be in that area, but it just takes the right eyes at the right moment to find her,” according to a GoFundMe.

Her family isn’t giving up, though.

“We are devastated in her absence and are desperate to find her,” Young wrote on the fundraising page. “We need all the help we can get to help find her and find answers.”

Young said her mother is a “devout Christian” who likes going to church, Bible study and volunteering to help people experiencing homelessness.

“She is an extremely loving, giving, calm, kind woman,” she said.

The White Tank Mountain Regional Park is in Waddell, which is about a 30-mile drive northwest from Phoenix.

It spans 30,000 acres and includes rugged mountains, ridges and canyons, according to Maricopa County Parks and Recreation. The park also has 30 miles of trails for hikers, backpackers, mountain bike riders and horse riders.

