Woman missing since 2017 found captive and screaming in motel room, Michigan cops say

The Michigan woman had been missing since 2017. Then, she called her stepmother.

The missing woman contacted her stepmother for the first time in seven years and said she was being held against her will, police said.

The stepmother told police that her stepdaughter was at a motel in Inkster.

When police got to the motel, they heard a woman “screaming and crying.” That led police to the room where the woman was being held captive.

Police forced themselves into the room and were able to recover the woman.

She was taken to a hospital in Dearborn for a medical evaluation, police said.

Police said “she was pretty distraught,” WXYZ reported. Police said the woman was in her 20s when she “walked away” and is now in her 30s, according to the station.

Michigan State Police found drugs, cell phones and a firearm in the motel room. A suspect has been identified, police said.

Michigan’s Trafficking and Abduction Group are continuing to investigate if human trafficking was involved in this incident.

Inkster is about 20 miles southwest of Detroit.