Woman missing from Belmont Cragin last seen Thursday

CHICAGO — Chicago police are asking for help finding a missing woman who was last seen Thursday in Belmont Cragin.

Debra Perrault, 61, is described as being about 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 200 pounds, with gray eyes and brown hair.

LATEST CASES: Missing people in Chicagoland

According to Chicago police, she also goes by Debra Aguayo.

She was last seen in the 6500 block of West Dickens Avenue wearing a dark jacket and blue pants.

Police said she has medical conditions.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Area 5 detectives at 312-746-6554.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.