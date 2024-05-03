Woman missing for 33 years declared homicide victim as body discovered by hunters

SODUS POINT, NY — The case of a woman who went missing in 1991 is now being classified as a homicide, and Wayne County investigators are seeking the public’s help.

Judith Guerin, a troubled mother of five living in Sodus Point, was 46 when she disappeared, according to a Canandaigua Daily Messenger article on the case in 2015. In October 2020, several years after a missing persons report was filed in Wayne County long after her disappearance, hunters found remains on Garner Road in Huron.

On Friday, acting Wayne County District Attorney Christine Callanan confirmed publicly the remains are that of Guerin during a press conference Friday. The positive identification and additional forensic evidence gathered since the discovery now leads investigators to classify this case as a homicide investigation, Callanan said.

Callanan declined to reveal the cause of death.

Investigators are asking the community to contact investigators with any type of information about Guerin.

“We’re hoping that with any information the community can provide, that we can proceed not only with a successful homicide investigation but prosecution of any potential suspect,” Callanan said.

Callanan declined to provide specific information on the case because it is now classified as a homicide, nor would she provide further details about the discovery of the remains.

“Other than the fact that they were found on Garner Road in Huron we won’t specifically identify where they were, how they were located,” Callanan said.

Wayne County Sheriff Robert Milby said his office will continue to pursue closure for Guerin’s family as “no case is ever put to rest.”

“We’re going to continue to work for the closure of this case because we do have family members that are out there that are still grieving Ms. Guerin’s death,” Milby said. “We’ll do the best we can to bring whoever is responsible for her death to justice.”

Milby encouraged anyone who knew anything about Guerin to come forward with information.

“No matter how insignificant the information somebody might deem it to be, please come forward and let us make that determination,” Milby said.

To help

Anyone with any information about Judith Guerin is asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 315-946-5800.

This article originally appeared on MPNnow: Judith Guerin remains found by hunters in Wayne County NY