Woman miraculously survives Las Vegas shooting after iPhone stops bullet

A woman who attended the Route 91 Harvest country music festival is lucky to be alive after her iPhone stopped a bullet from harming her during Sunday night's mass shooting, according to KLAS.

A Las Vegas taxi driver allegedly took a photo of the iPhone in question after he picked up the unnamed woman at the scene of the massacre.

Although it is unclear exactly where on her body the woman was carrying the rose gold device, the damage to the shattered phone appears extensive.





The woman was one of 22,000 people attending the festival when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on the crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel, killing at least 59 people and injuring over 500 before turning the gun on himself.

Although Paddock's motive remains unclear, authorities report that he had meticulously planned the shooting by stockpiling nearly two dozen firearms in his room and even setting up surveillance cameras around his hotel room to ensure his plan would not be thwarted.



