Woman’s middle-of-the-night feeling about Powerball win proves right. ‘Am I dreaming?’

A Maryland woman’s years of playing Powerball worked out when she changed her routine, lottery officials said.

The woman woke up with a jolt during the middle of the night because she felt she had a winning Powerball ticket, according to a March 7 Maryland Lottery news release. Her feeling turned out to be correct when she saw she won $50,000, according to lottery officials.

“Something always told me that it would happen,” the woman said in the release, “and it finally did.”

When she went to get the Powerball ticket from a store in Hanover, the Hyattsville resident decided to switch up her usual numbers and opt for a quick-pick ticket instead, lottery officials said.

“I wanted to change what I usually did,” she told lottery officials.

The woman bought Powerball tickets throughout her life, but her family told her she was wasting her $2 when she bought one, according to lottery officials.

“I knew they were right about the chances of winning, but I believed just as strongly that it would happen. And here I am,” she said.

After she bought her ticket, the woman told lottery officials she woke up at 2 a.m. thinking she won because of a “really good feeling,” but she went back to sleep anyway. She “didn’t really believe it” at the time, lottery officials said.

But when she scanned her ticket later, she was amazed to see she won $50,000 after matching four of the white balls and the Powerball number, according to lottery officials.

“I thought to myself, ‘Am I dreaming?’” she said in the release.

Now, she’s “so thankful” for the win, she told lottery officials. Her plans for her windfall include some repairs in her home, according to lottery officials.

“Not to have to wonder any more if I’ll ever get them done is such a relief,” the woman said.

Hanover is about a 10-mile drive southwest of Baltimore.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

