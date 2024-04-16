Woman lured man to College Park to rob him, he ended up dead, police say

Clayton County police want to locate a woman accused of murdering a man in 2019.

On April 3, 2019, Robert Ragland was shot and killed at 5470 Riverdale Road in College Park.

Investigators say Ragland was lured to that location by Tiunna Williams, who was working with others on a plot to rob Ragland.

During the robbery attempt, Ragland was shot to death.

A warrant for Williams has been issued and she is wanted for malice murder.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is urged to call Clayton County police at 770-477-3747.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by calling Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

