Woman loses control of car, dies after Burke County crash: Troopers

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman has lost her life after a crash early Sunday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP).

Just before 4 a.m. on March 17, troopers say they arrived at a one-car crash on NC-114 near Cook Road. This is about 2 miles south of Drexel.

Investigators believe a 2000 Buick Century was driving north on NC-114 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and went off the right side of the road, sticking two power poles.

According to authorities, the driver, 56-year-old Jessie Wilkerson of Morganton, was critically injured and airlifted to Mission Hospital in Asheville. She later passed away from her injuries. Wilkerson was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened.

Investigators say they suspect “excessive speed” led to the wreck. The road was closed for several hours.

