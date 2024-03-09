Woman loses both feet when boyfriend shoves her to Manhattan subway tracks at Fulton St.

A 29-year-old woman’s feet were sheared off by a No. 3 train after her boyfriend shoved her onto the subway tracks at a lower Manhattan station Saturday, police sources said.

The woman was arguing with her boyfriend at the Fulton St. 2/3 platform when her boyfriend shoved her to the tracks about 10:30 a.m., police said.

A moment later, a downtown No. 3 train rumbled down the tracks and cut off both of her feet, a police source with knowledge of the case said.

The train came stopped above the woman, trapping her underneath.

“I don’t deserve this! I don’t deserve this!” the woman screamed, according to a witness who spoke with the Daily News.

“She kept saying (it),” said the witness, who would only identify herself as William.

The woman was conscious and stuck between two train cars, William said.

“She was in pretty good spirits, but she was pleading for help,” he said. “She was holding a piece of flesh she claimed was hers. If there was a big open wound, the train actually saved her. She would have bled out if the train hadn’t been on top of her.”

William, who received medical training in the Army, kept the woman talking and conscious as firefighters arrived to extricate her from underneath the train.

“I wanted to keep her from going into shock,” William said. “I kept speaking to her and tried not to get her excited.”

EMS rushed her to Bellevue Hospital where she was expected to survive.

The woman’s feet were found on the tracks, said the police source.

Her boyfriend, described as a heavyset Hispanic man, fled the station and was being sought Saturday afternoon. Subway surveillance cameras got the suspect’s picture, said a police source.

Saturday’s incident comes just three days after Gov. Hochul brought in 750 members of the National Guard and 250 state and MTA police officers to subway stations to help the NYPD curb violence in the city subway system.

The National Guardsmen will be conducting bag searches at major subway stops, officials said.

The NYPD is fighting a 15% jump in felony assaults at city subway stops and trains. Police have counted 97 felony assaults in the subway system this year as of Sunday, 13 more than in the same period of 2023.

There have also been three homicides on the transit system so far this year, up from one this time last year.