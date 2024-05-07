Woman living near DeLand arrested on animal cruelty charges on Monday

This dog was one of 20 neglected animals found in a home near DeLand on Monday.

A Volusia County woman was jailed on multiple counts of animal abuse after 20 neglected animals and eight dead ones were found in her home near DeLand on Monday, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

Ashley Taryn Boucher, 37, who lives in the 300 block of East Beresford Avenue, was arrested Monday on 20 counts of aggravated animal cruelty and eight counts of confinement of animals without sufficient food, water, or exercise.

Boucher was booked in the Volusia County Branch Jail on $54,000 bail.

The animals rescued from the house included three hungry and dehydrated dogs, a tortoise, multiple snakes and lizards, and a tarantula. Found dead were a young Basset hound, two cats, three geckos, and two birds, according to a sheriff's office Facebook news release.

Deputies went to the East Beresford Avenue home Monday morning to do a well-being check after a woman who came to the home to clean the pool reported a strong odor coming from the house with two emaciated dogs barking inside, the release said.

Volusia County Fire Rescue was called to make a forced entry into the home. When deputies found no residents, only the malnourished animals living in filthy conditions, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies rescued the surviving dogs and Volusia County Animal Services responded to evaluate, treat and find shelter for all of the animals, officials said.

Boucher arrived at the house while deputies were there and said caring for the animals had become “too much.” She was living in the house, but claimed she did not realize the severity of her animals’ conditions, according to deputies.

Boucher stated she fed the animals three to five times a week, but has gone five days straight without feeding them in the past. Based on their conditions, it appeared unlikely the animals were fed even three or five times a week, the sheriff's office said.

The only clean spot in the home was Boucher's bedroom, and investigators later learned that she ate well and splurged on $6 to $8 coffee almost every day, the news release states.

Unopened cans of dog food were found on a coffee table and Boucher admitted she received an auto-shipment of dog food from Amazon and had the financial wherewithal to feed the animals, sheriff's investigators said.

Detectives determined Boucher was clearly capable of providing basic food and care, as well as the ability to surrender them to animal services or a local rescue before they suffered from such neglect, the release said.

