Woman who was linked to boyfriend’s death accused in Albuquerque robberies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman who admitted to killing her boyfriend over a decade ago is now accused of a string of Albuquerque robberies.

Brooke Hefty was arrested Friday alongside Isidro Gallegos at the Loves Gas Station near 114th and Central.

The pair are facing armed robbery and other charges, accused of using a stolen car and a gun to rob four different businesses Friday on the Eastside.

Police said Gallegos hit a Denny’s, two motels, and a Blake’s Lotaburger where he’s accused of firing a shot near a clerk.

Back in 2008, Hefty was charged with killing her boyfriend and eventually pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter.

Both Hefty and Gallegos are now in the Metropolitan Detention Center. Prosecutors have filed for pre-trial detention against the pair.

