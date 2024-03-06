Woman who led Bank of America environmental efforts to head LKN-area conservation group

A woman who helped lead global environmental efforts for Bank of America will soon take the helm at a Lake Norman-area conservation group.

Beth Wytiaz begins as executive director of the Davidson Lands Conservancy in late April, conservancy officials said Wednesday.

Dave Cable previously announced plans to retire from the post he’s held since 2020 after a 20-year conservation career.

Wytiaz has worked in marketing, sales and primarily environmental sustainability over 25 years, including the past 14 years as part of Bank of America’s global environmental group.

She helped lead the bank’s Net Zero initiatives that focused in recent years on climate impacts from the bank’s financing activities, according to a conservancy news release.

Wytiaz was most recently recognized for her work at Bank of America with the 2023 30 Over 30 Excellence Award in Sustainability from the National Association of Environmental Managers.

“I’ve been fortunate to have focused the majority of my career on important environmental issues, and I am eager to expand this focus into tangible stewardship and conservation efforts with DLC,” Wytiaz said in a statement.

“It’s a tremendous honor to step into leading this organization, and I’m fortunate to be mentored through the transition by Dave,” Wytiaz said.

Wytiaz lives in Davidson with her husband, Jay, and three rescue pets, pups Indie and Justice and cat Liberty.