Woman with knife shot by police in Cologne
A woman armed with a knife was shot by police in the western German city of Cologne on Friday, according to police.
It was not immediately known how severe the woman's injuries were, a police spokesman said.
According to an initial report from police, officers responded after people reported that the woman was carrying a knife. The woman allegedly threatened police officers, and officers then opened fire.
The woman is now being treated in hospital. None of the police officers was injured.