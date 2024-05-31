Woman with knife shot by police in Cologne

Police officers can be seen behind barrier tape during an operation on a street after a woman had a knife in her hand was injured by police firearms in Cologne on Friday. Sascha Thelen/dpa

A woman armed with a knife was shot by police in the western German city of Cologne on Friday, according to police.

It was not immediately known how severe the woman's injuries were, a police spokesman said.

According to an initial report from police, officers responded after people reported that the woman was carrying a knife. The woman allegedly threatened police officers, and officers then opened fire.

The woman is now being treated in hospital. None of the police officers was injured.

