Woman with knife shot by German police in Cologne

Police officers can be seen behind barrier tape during an operation on a street after a woman had a knife in her hand was injured by police firearms in Cologne on Friday. Sascha Thelen/dpa

A woman armed with a knife was shot by police in the western German city of Cologne on Friday.

It was not immediately known how severe the woman's injuries were, a police spokesman said.

According to an initial assessment from police, officers responded after people reported that the woman was carrying a knife. The woman allegedly threatened the police and officers then opened fire.

She was injured by a single gunshot and is being treated in hospital.

The scene of the incident was in a quiet street in the Deutz district of Cologne. The area was cordoned off after the shooting.

A police team from the nearby city of Bonn have been called in to investigative the incident for reasons of neutrality.

