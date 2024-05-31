Woman with knife shot by German police in Cologne
A woman armed with a knife was shot by police in the western German city of Cologne on Friday.
It was not immediately known how severe the woman's injuries were, a police spokesman said.
According to an initial assessment from police, officers responded after people reported that the woman was carrying a knife. The woman allegedly threatened the police and officers then opened fire.
She was injured by a single gunshot and is being treated in hospital.
The scene of the incident was in a quiet street in the Deutz district of Cologne. The area was cordoned off after the shooting.
A police team from the nearby city of Bonn have been called in to investigative the incident for reasons of neutrality.