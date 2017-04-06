Woman Kills Paraplegic Ex-Boyfriend by Leaving Him in the Woods to Freeze to Death: Cops

A Georgia woman has been arrested for allegedly killing of her paraplegic ex-boyfriend, who investigators say she left in the woods to freeze to death.

Troymaine Johnson, 33, was last seen alive March 14, when his ex-girlfriend Ruby Kate Coursey, 27, allegedly picked him up to go for a ride or trip to the store, leaving his wheelchair at home, Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore said in a statement.

But instead, Coursey allegedly drove to a hunting campground about 70 miles south of Atlanta, left Johnson next to a camper and drove off, investigators said.

His body was found there three days later, after Coursey’s brother and sister-in-law told Thomaston police she had left him there, The Telegraph reported.

Johnson did not have use of his legs and only had partial use of one arm, making it impossible for him to escape the bitter cold that hit the area.

Read: Woman Accused of Hiring Hitman to Kill Ex Found Dead in Apparent Suicide: Report

Records show temperatures at that time had plunged into the mid-20s.

"Those were some of the coldest nights in recent days," Kilgore said in the release.

Coursey was initially taken into custody for an outstanding probation warrant.

She was charged Monday with murder and neglect of a disabled adult — both felonies — after autopsy reports concluded Johnson was alive when he was left at the camp. His death was ruled a homicide as a result of hypothermia.

"That would have been a very painful way to meet your demise," Kilgore told People magazine.

Red paint on the camping gate that had been crashed through also matched the Saturn VUE Coursey was driving, authorities said.

Read: Elderly Woman Freezes to Death After Falling Trying to Help Husband Get Up

A motive for the alleged killing remains unclear, officials said.

Johnson, who was affectionately known as "Troy," was remembered as a talented rapper as well as a funny and kindhearted man, WMAZ-TV reported.

“He could just see somebody and start rapping about them right off the top,” his cousin Sade Owens told the television station.

Johnson was laid to rest on March 23 at Oak Lawn Cemetery, relatives said.

"We will remember him forever," his loved ones wrote on a memorial page.

Coursey was being held at the Upson County Jail, online records show.

Watch: Bodycam Shows Couple Argue Over Keys Before Man Kills Girlfriend and Her Son: Cops

Related Articles: