Woman kills man with his own weapon when he tries to sexually assault her, cops say

A convicted sex offender was stabbed to death when he tried to sexually assault a woman, Louisiana deputies said.

The man was found unresponsive with a stab wound Sunday, March 3, by deputies called to a laundromat in the Lacombe area, according to a St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office news release.

While deputies were on their way to the scene, the sheriff’s office also received a call from a woman saying she stabbed the man in self-defense when he attacked her, authorities said.

Responders brought the 40-year-old man, Nicholas Tranchant, to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators learned Tranchant went inside the laundromat with a “sharp weapon” and confronted the woman, deputies said. Then, he tried to sexually assault her, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the altercation, the woman fought back, took the weapon from Tranchant and stabbed him, then fled to safety, deputies said.

The woman was injured during the attack and sent to a hospital for treatment, deputies said.

“I want to compliment this brave woman on the courage and strength she showed in fighting back against her attacker and ask for prayers for her continued recovery,” Sheriff Randy Smith said in the release.

Tranchant had two previous convictions related to sexual crimes, according to the sheriff’s office. He was convicted in 2003 with indecent behavior with juveniles, and then was convicted in 2008 with attempted aggravated rape, deputies said.

He registered as a sex offender after he was released from jail in December, per the sheriff’s office.

Lacombe is about 50 miles northeast of New Orleans.

