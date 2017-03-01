Woman Kills Her Husband After Argument Over a Burned Casserole: Police

A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with killing her husband after she told police they had argued over a burned casserole, authorities said.

Teresa Drum, 38, called 911 to report Dennis Drum, 42, had been shot — after she sent a photo of his body to a friend and took a shower to “rinse off,” police said.

She is being held without bail at the Allegheny County Jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 8, according to court records.

Teresa Drum called 911 late Monday. Officers found his body in a bedroom, curled in the fetal position, according to court documents, the Tribune-Review reported.

A gun was in his right hand, police said.

She showed investigators the photo on her cell phone, but in the image, there was no gun in her husband's hand, police said.

Drum told police she sent the image to a friend because she wasn’t sure what to do.

The woman said she and her husband had argued over her burning their dinner, according to authorities said. She also said they fought because she had consumed his last beer, police said. She told investigators she had imbibed seven beers that evening, according to authorities.

She took a shower and placed her bloody clothes in a hamper before dialing 911, saying she wanted to "rinse off," according to court documents.

The couple’s two children, whose ages were not given, were home at the time but not hurt. They are now being cared for by relatives, police said.

