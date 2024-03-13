Woman killed in Yelm area car crash Saturday morning has been identified

A 27-year-old woman who is believed to be a victim of vehicular homicide was identified Tuesday by the Thurston County Coroner’s Office.

About 11 a.m. Saturday, Destiney Fortin was one of three drivers allegedly involved in a road-rage collision in the 9900 block of Bridge Road Southeast in Yelm.

A city of residence for Fortin was not immediately known, Coroner Gary Warnock said.

Fortin died at the scene. A second driver remained at the scene, while the driver who reportedly caused the crash fled, Sheriff’s office Lt. Mike Brooks told The Olympian over the weekend. That driver is facing a potential vehicular homicide charge, Brooks said.

The Sheriff’s Office believes all three drivers knew each other.

Brooks said Tuesday the incident is still being investigated and that detectives are busy reviewing video footage.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to send an email to detectives@co.thurston.wa.us.