Woman killed in West Sacramento shooting. Police say wounded boyfriend arrested as suspect

The West Sacramento Police Department arrested a man suspected in the shooting death of his girlfriend at a home Wednesday night.

Officers were alerted about 10 p.m. by an 11-year-old child who reported a man shot the man’s girlfriend in the 300 block of Bridge Place, according to archived radio dispatch calls reviewed by The Sacramento Bee. There were three children inside the home, including a small infant, the audio said.

The suspect was detained after he walked outside with a gunshot wound, leaving bloody footprints as he walked outside, the audio said. It’s unclear who shot him in the residential neighborhood bordering River City High School and Touchstone Park.

The woman, who also suffered a gunshot wound, was pulled out of the home by authorities after the man was apprehended.

Fire personnel began to render medical aid but authorities later declared the woman dead. Her identity was expected to be released by the Yolo County Coroner’s Office.

It’s unclear how the child is related to the couple. A firearm was recovered inside a bush bordering the home’s front lawn, police said.