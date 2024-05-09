Woman killed in vehicle accident in East St. Louis

A woman was killed in a vehicle accident early Tuesday in East St. Louis.

Her identity is not being released pending notification of her family, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

The accident happened on 8th Street in East St. Louis about 5:18 a.m., according to a release from the Illinois State Police.

East St. Louis Police asked the Illinois State Police to conduct a death investigation, the release states.

No other details were released.