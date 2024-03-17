Woman killed, two men hurt in early-morning shooting at club in Columbia, deputies say

A woman was killed and two men were injured Sunday in an early-morning shooting at a club in Columbia, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 5 a.m., deputies responded to report of a fight involving a weapon at Vegas Nights club/restaurant at 3722 River Drive, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s near the Broad River, in the area between Interstate 20 and North Main Street.

The fight was over when the deputies arrived at Vegas Nights, but they learned that three victims left for an area hospital, according to the release.

A woman was shot in the upper body and died, the sheriff’s department said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the woman.

Two men also were hurt, with one getting shot in the upper body and the other in the lower body, according to the release. The sheriff’s department said both men are being treated at a local hospital, but further information on their conditions was not available.

There was no word about a motive for the fight that led to the shooting, or details about the number of people involved.

Information about a shooter, or shooters, was not available and the sheriff’s department did not say if the victims were involved in the fight and targeted or innocent bystanders.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which said it’s continuing to investigate the shooting.

There were two other unrelated shootings in Columbia in about a 12 hour span surrounding the incident at Vegas Nights.

At about 10 p.m. Saturday, hours after an annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration that thousands attended, officers responded to the 1000 block of Harden Street, in the Five Points area, and found a man who had been shot in the lower body, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Further information about that victim’s condition was not available, but no other injuries were reported in that shooting.

On Sunday at about 1 p.m., Columbia police began investigating after a woman was injured in a shooting at the Colony Apartments, in the 6400 block of Bailey Street.

Police said that victim was in stable condition, and no other injuries were reported.

No arrests have been reported in either of the other shootings, which continue to be investigated by police.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.