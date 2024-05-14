Woman killed, two injured after tree falls in trailer in West Baton Rouge Parish

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — One dead and two were injured after severe weather in Louisiana on Monday night.

A spokesperson with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a woman was killed after a tree had fallen into her trailer in Port Allen. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An adult male and a five-year-old boy were also in the trailer and sustained unknown injuries at this time. The two were taken to a local hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

The identities of the victims were not immediately available.

The severe weather knocked out the power for over 54,000 residents in and near the Baton Rouge metro area, according to Entergy Louisiana and DEMCO power outage maps.

