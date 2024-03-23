Woman killed, two children injured in Pacific County crash

Mar. 23—A 38-year-old South Bend woman was killed and two children, ages 9 and 11, were flown to Harborview Medical Center after a crash on U.S. Highway 101 in Pacific County early Saturday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.

At about midnight, Tracey I. Koonrad was driving southbound in a 2003 Mercury Sable near milepost 61 when she lost control of the vehicle, crossed the northbound lanes, went into a ditch and crashed into a tree.

Koonrad died at the scene.

Two passengers, an 11-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy, were injured. Both were transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The state patrol listed the cause of the crash as speeding too fast for conditions.

The woman and both children were wearing seat belts.

Drugs or alcohol are not believed to have been a factor in the crash, according to the state patrol.