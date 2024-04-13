Woman killed by train in Holly Hill

A woman was hit and killed by a train this morning when she tried to cross railroad tracks near 3rd Street in Holly Hill, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened after 2 a.m., and the train that struck her was heading north.

The sheriff's office is working on identifying her and notifying her next of kin. The office didn't release further details.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Train hits, kills woman in Holly Hill