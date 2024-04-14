Woman killed, teen critically injured after argument leads to shooting on Far South Side

CHICAGO — A woman is dead and a teen boy is in critical condition after an argument led to a shooting on the city’s Far South Side on Saturday evening.

Chicago police say it unfolded just before 9:30 p.m. in the 9300 block of South Bishop Street in Washington Heights.

According to police, a woman driving a silver sedan approached the victims, who were inside another vehicle, and after an argument, she allegedly sprayed the victims with pepper spray.

The two victims, a 15-year-old boy and a 21-year-old woman, then fled the scene but stopped their car a short distance later.

Officers say that is when the woman in the silver sedan approached again and opened fire.

The teen boy suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and the woman was shot in the head. Both victims were then taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim killed and an investigation into the shooting is now underway.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact CPD Area Two Detectives at 312-747-8273 or dial 911.

Those with information that could help authorities in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.

