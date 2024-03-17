Woman killed, suspect dead in ‘tragic case of domestic violence,’ Yuba City police say

Detectives are investigating a shooting in a Yuba City apartment that left a woman dead and a man wounded in what appears to be a “tragic case of domestic violence,” police said.

The suspected gunman — who had been in a previous relationship with the woman — was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a nearby vehicle.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to an apartment in the 1200 block of Northgate Driveon a report of shots fired, the Yuba City Police Department announced in a news release.

Officers arrived at the apartment complex and found the 34-year-old woman dead. Police said the woman’s injuries were undetermined and will be confirmed later. Detectives are investigating her death as a homicide.

The officers also found in the apartment a 21-year-old man, wounded, with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Police Department.

In a nearby vehicle, the officers found a dead 36-year-old man who is believed to be the suspect in the homicide.

Investigators don’t believe this was a random act of violence, since the suspect had once dated the woman who was killed.

The Sutter County Coroner’s Office will release the names of the woman killed and the suspect after their families have been notified.